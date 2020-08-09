LIFELONG Liverpool fan,  Edmund ‘Frank’ Francis Woodhouse turns 102 at the end of the month – and says the secret to a long and happy life is ‘moderation and football’. 

Born on August 23, 1918 ‘Franky Boy’ has lived his life to the full – even serving as a flight engineer for the Royal Navy during the Second World War. 

Frank and Selina met at a lift at the Post Office where Frank worked

He married sweetheart Selina in 1952 after a chance meeting in a lift at the Post Office where he worked. 

The pair remained happily married for over 66 years and had a son and daughter together. 

After Selina passed away in 2018, Frank moved to Coin, Malaga where he enjoys the company of friends – and cheering on Liverpool from his armchair. 

