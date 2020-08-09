AN open air cinema with 220 film-goers was closed down by Alicante Policia Local for breaching social-distancing rules.

NO GUARANTEES: The Summer Cinema at San Juan, Alicante

IMAGE: DiarioInformacion

Authorities agreed that the Playa de San Juan ‘Summer Cinema’ site could not guarantee COVID-19 social distancing rules.

A member of the public raised their concern over the crowded site, where attendees were wearing PPE masks but were seated side-by-side.

The company that managed the event now faces fines of up to €60,000.

In the meantime, it has been ordered to reduce capacity and prove they have insurance and the required licence.

An Alicante official explained: “They are sanctioned for not guaranteeing interpersonal distancing and inspections will be carried out again to verify that they comply.”

On Friday night alone (August 7), Policia Local sanctioned a total of 33 entertainment venues where COVID regulations were breached.