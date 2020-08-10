THE British Embassy in Spain is unaware of any plans for the country to enter a second nationwide lockdown in September.

Speaking to the Olive Press today, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said plans to battle the virus are being adapted as monitoring of COVID-19 continues.

It comes after much confusion was caused by an article in the Euro Weekly News which claimed Spain was preparing for a three-phased lockdown starting in September.

The same article also claimed that talks on the alleged lockdown plans had taken place with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

This has yet to be backed up by any government sources and has led to accusations of ‘fake news’ against the paper.

Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Office denied any knowledge of plans.

“We are not aware of the plans mentioned in the article,” the British embassy in Madrid told the Olive Press today.

“Governments at regional and national levels (in Spain, the UK and elsewhere) are continually monitoring the pandemic, especially recent outbreaks, and adapting their plans to ensure societies (especially health services) are best able to cope.

“The UK continues to work with countries around the world to share information and best-practice in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

It comes after a WHO health expert said on Saturday that it was very unlikely Spain would enter another mass confinement of its people.

Director of WHO’s Public Health and Environment department Maria Neira told Efe that another lockdown would have to be justified by a ‘very alarming’ epidemiological scenario.

And while there has been an increase in cases, Neira said the circumstances that would call for such a measure simply do not exist.

While case numbers are rising, hospitals have yet to feel the pressure and the death toll is remaining low.

Prime minister Pedro Sanchez would also likely struggle to receive the necessary votes in congress to get permission to shut the country down.

The last extension of the state of alarm just managed to pass while far-right part Vox has already announced it will call for a vote of no confidence in the PSOE-led coalition in September.

The Olive Press has contacted Moncloa for comment.