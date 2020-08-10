SPAIN has registered 8,618 new COVID-19 infections since Friday.

According to the health ministry, 1,486 of those have been counted in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile there have been 65 more deaths, although more than half (38) occurred in Aragon.

The health ministry said the rise in numbers comes as last week saw a 7% rise in PCR testing compared to the previous week.

“We have already carried out five million PCR tests since the pandemic began,” a spokesperson said, “The high level of asymptomatic patients, around 60%, is good proof of this.”

Catalunya continues to be one of the worst affected regions but did see a drop in new cases today, registering 863, down from the 1,091 counted yesterday.

Meanwhile this day last week it registered 1,243 cases, almost 400 more.

Across the whole region, which includes Barcelona, there are 590 patients in hospital and 116 in ICUs.

While there are signs Catalunya is stabilising its resurgence of coronavirus, Galicia has seen its new cases increase by 670.

However the hospitals continue to be managing well with just 27 people with COVID-19 hospitalised.

Andalucia, meanwhile, has seen its number of patients in the ICU double from 10 to 20 in one week.

In the past 24 hours, the region has counted 230 more cases by PCR.

Malaga saw the most, with 65, followed by Almeria with 45, Cadiz (44), Sevilla (33), Cordoba (13) and Jaen (7).

Huelva did not register any new cases since yesterday, according to the Junta.