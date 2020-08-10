A young boy drowned in a community swimming pool yesterday(August 9) in the second-such tragedy to hit the southern Costa Blanca within five days.

The two-year-old went missing after his family returned to their home on La Zenia’s Sonia urbanisation after a day out on the beach.

40 minutes later the parents, who have five children, realised that the boy had disappeared and started a search around the area.

His 13-year-old sister spotted him motionless in a community pool and paramedics were unable to revive him.

No further details have been revealed by local authorities except for the fact that the family was on holiday from France.

A four-year-old Belgian boy died in a villa pool at Quesada last Wednesday after he went outside on his own.