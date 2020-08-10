A young boy drowned in a community swimming pool yesterday(August 9) in the second-such tragedy to hit the southern Costa Blanca within five days.

The two-year-old went missing after his family returned to their home on La Zenia’s Sonia urbanisation after a day out on the beach.

40 minutes later the parents, who have five children, realised that the boy had disappeared and started a search around the area.

His 13-year-old sister spotted him motionless in a community pool and paramedics were unable to revive him.

No further details have been revealed by local authorities except for the fact that the family was on holiday from France.

A four-year-old Belgian boy died in a villa pool at Quesada last Wednesday after he went outside on his own.

Donate

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.