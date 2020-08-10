A PROGRAMME of Summer Cinema is due to start in Orihuela Costa, on the popular Costa Blanca.

Different neighbourhoods and districts throughout the area will enjoy two movies, projected onto special outdoor screens.

COUNCILLOR FOR YOUTH: Mar Ezcurra

Orihuela’s Councillor for Youth, Mar Ezcurra, presented the programme with dates arranged between Thursday August 13 and Friday August 21.

Ezcurra explained: “Each outdoor movie night will feature two movie sessions aimed at family audiences, popcorn will also be distributed among the assistants.”

All Sessions will begin at 9:30 pm, are free to enter and will have strict hygiene rules.

PPE masks will be mandatory.

Thursday August 13, Punta Prima (c/Fragata)

– Magic Park

– Little Big Problem



Friday August 14, Orihuela (Barrio San Pedro)

– Ugly Dolls

– Fast & Furious (Hobbs & Shaw)



Monday August 17, Orihuela (San Anton)

– Caveman

– Instant Family



Tuesday August 18, Camino en Medio (Centro Social)

– Ferdinand

– Yesterday



Wednesday August 19, La Campeneta (Recinto de Fiestas)

– Smallfoot

– An Extraordinary Heart



Thursday August 20, Desamparados (Plaza de la Iglesias)

– Pets 2

– Champions



Friday August 21, Orihuela (Glorieta Gabriel Miro)

– How To Train Your Dragon 3

– Rocketman