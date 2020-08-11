SPANISH Meteorological Office, AEMET, has issued a yellow weather alert for heavy rain and storms today.

Stormy showers have been predicted to hit Ronda and Antequera expecting to leave up to 20 litres of rainfall per square meters in an hour with intense winds in the region of Antequera.

The alert will remain active from midnight this Monday until 20.00 on Tuesday.

The same alert will be in effect in the provinces of Cordoba and Jaen, as well as parts of Granada.

Granada will also see storm warnings for the region of Guadix and Baza from 12.00 noon until the end of the day.

Temperatures will remain unchanged, although maximum temperatures may drop slightly inland.

37C is expected for parts of Antequera, meanwhile Malaga city, Ronda and Velez-Malaga will see temeratures of 34C and Marbella 31C.

The heat will keep the minimum temperatures at 22C throughout most of the Malaga province.