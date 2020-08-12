A SIX-STRONG group of Frenchmen have been arrested in Alicante this morning(August 12) after stealing money and a mobile phone from a Lithuanian man.

The incident happened at around 5.40am when an Alicante Policia Local patrol was told of a brawl going on in the Paseito Ramirez area of the city.

Agents arrived on the scene to find a 35-year-old man lying on the ground after getting a beating.

The police spotted several men fleeing to Virgen del Socorro and they drafted in help from the Policia Nacional to round up the group.

Five of the suspects were caught in Plaza Topete and a sixth man was arrested after he hid behind a wall on an alley off Calle San Cayetano.

The sixth individual was found to have the stolen phone on him and over €500 in cash.

The Lithuanian victim told police that the group had surrounded him and then launched a violent attack before taking his valuables.

He suffered hand, face and knee injuries from the assault.

The six French male nationals, aged between 23 and 29. have all been charged with committing robbery with violence.