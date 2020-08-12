REDOVAN council is preparing a video for the anniversary of the devastating Gota Fria and floods that killed seven people and tore into the fabric of the Vega Baja region in September 2019.

This audio-visual project will be carried out with photographs and videos provided by local people affected by the tragedy.





DEVASTATION: Just a handful of images from September 19

Redovan is in the heart of the Vega Baja, an area in the Costa Blanca prone to flooding because of its flat landscape.

Indeed, The Olive Press revealed that the entire area was underwater in Roman times, eventually becoming a fertile agricultural area when the Segura and Vinalopó rivers silted up.

The deadline for submitting the material is August 16 via email to comunicacion@redovan.es

