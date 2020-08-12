FIVE people aboard a pleasure boat were dramatically rescued as it was sunk in the waters of Cap Prim de Xabia on the northern Costa Blanca yesterday(August 11).

All of the crew jump ship and called for help from other boats near Portixol Beach.

MARITIME RESCUE: Salvamar Diphda

Maritime Rescue sent Salvamar Diphda, a vessel normally used for migrant surveillance, to the scene to pick up the crew.

Although the accident is so far unexplained, sources suggest a collision with a reef may have breached the hull.

The area is well signposted with warnings to avoid collisions, as maritime traffic is very high during summer months.

The stricken vessel was eventually towed ashore to Marina de la Fontana and all of the occupants, four women and a man, were said to be in good health.