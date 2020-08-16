ANDALUCIA has confirmed that new coronavirus restrictions will come into effect from midnight tonight (Sunday, August 16).

All 11 new regulations are already in force in Murcia and La Rioja, with the smoking ban also already applying in Galicia, Castilla y Leon and Cantabria..

Police will be enforcing the new regulations

These include a partial ban on smoking outdoors (when social distancing is not possible), closure of nightclubs and closure of bars and restaurants by 1am. In addition, no new customers will be allowed into hostelry premises after midnight.

The extra restrictions were announced by the national government on Friday, but it has been left to regional governments to set the date from from which they will apply locally.

It is thought the Balearics will confirm the restrictions on Monday or Tuesday.

Health Minister Salvador Illa instructed the 17 autonomous communities to bring in the new measures following a week of rapidly increasing coronavirus cases.

All regions agreed to the move unanimously at the weekly meeting of the autonomous communities.

“Let’s not do things that stop us from controlling the pandemic,” Illa said.

“It is best not to smoke for obvious health reasons.”

People will be prohibited from smoking in public spaces ‘unless they can maintain a distance of two metres’.

In total 11 new measures are set to be adopted, mostly affecting nightlife.

All nightclubs must close while hotel and restaurant establishments must maintain a distance of 1.5 metres between tables.

There can now only be a maximum of 10 people per group and all businesses must close at 1am.

No one will be allowed to enter an establishment after midnight.