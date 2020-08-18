A BROTHEL in the southern Costa Blanca region has been closed down due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

At least four people are said to have been infected at the premises in Cox, with PCR tests being carried out on all of the staff and people they have been in contact with.

It’s closure came after authorities in the Castilla-La Mancha region confirmed eight cases at an establishment in Alcazar de San Juan.

A major concern is the fact that contact details of clients may be hard to obtain or they will not want to come forward for a PCR test.

Even if they are tracked down, they may also be reluctant to disclose details about other people they may have had contact with.