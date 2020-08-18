A 45-YEAR-OLD woman is to be charged with exhibitionism as she went on a naked walk through the streets of Murcia City.

POPULAR SPOT: University Square, Murcia

Her eventful day started at a local bar where she flung insults at drinkers, while wearing nothing more than her sports shoes.

Murcia’s Policia Local were called to deal with the naked customer, but she left the premises before they arrived.

The irate nude then caused a commotion in the city’s University Square as she exposed herself to a number of children.

She was picked up by agents on a nearby street and arrested after refusing to identify herself.

She now has a fully-clothed pending court appearance on a charge of exhibitionism.