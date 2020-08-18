170 GUESTS at a Murcia City wedding party have been quarantined after the groom tested positive for COVID-19.

The event was staged last Saturday night(August 15) within the Odiseo leisure complex.

People that had close contact with the bride and groom have gone into self-isolation ahead of PCR testing.

As a result of the incident, Murcia’s government is now looking to curb wedding celebrations if coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The regional president, Fernando Lopez Miras said:

“We appeal on everybody involved in such events to avoid overcrowding and to be responsible.”

“ At the moment we are not putting on restrictions for wedding parties, but it will be considered if health experts recommend it and new COVID-19 cases carry on increasing,” Lopez Miras added.