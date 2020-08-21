SPAIN has added 8,148 coronavirus cases to its running total today, with 3,650 being detected in the past 24 hours.

It comes after 7,039 cases were added to the running total yesterday.

It brings the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 386,054.

In a press conference today, director of health emergencies Fernando Simon warned that in some areas the virus is ‘out of control.’

Of the 3,650 cases detected in the past 24 hours, 1,199 correspond to Madrid, while the Basque Country counts 685 and Aragon 342.

Andalucia registered 707 new cases, reported Europa Press, its worst day since March 30.

The rest of the regions have registered less than 300.

Madrid’s Deputy Minister of Public Health Antonio Zapatero has asked residents in the hardest hit areas to ‘stay at home.’

Meanwhile the Basque Country has acknowledged that they are experiencing a ‘second wave’, with the 685 new cases in the past 24 hours setting a new daily record.

The North African encalve of Melilla has been unable to update its data.

Some 25 people have died from coronavirus since yesterday, bringing the death toll to 28,838.

That figure does not include deaths in care homes or people who died with symptoms of the virus but did not undergo a PCR test.

Some 125 people have died in the past week.

Meanwhile, there are 4,703 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Spain, with 541 in intensive care.

Coronavirus patients now account for 4.4% of available beds.