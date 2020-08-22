ACTIVE cases of the coronavirus jumped by almost 50% overnight as 31 cases have now been detected in the British Territory.

The figures come as nearly all the population was tested so far, with over 30,000 swabs being carried out.

This worrying spread of the virus was reflected on the other side of the border too, where cases got close to the 400 mark in the Campo area.

A month ago there were only two active cases in all the Campo showing the pandemic is spreading fast.

While in Gibraltar none of these people have been in hospital, the same cannot be said of the southernmost Spanish province.

Just in the Campo there are six people in hospital, although none of them are in intensive care.

In the provincial capital of Cadiz there have been another six, with one death so far caused by the virus.

There was an angry outburst when people were seen to be gathering at a square in Tarifa on a video that went viral online.

In Gibraltar measures have been taken to avoid these mass crowds of revellers, although this was protested by the Catering Association.

Areas like Chatham Counterguard have been flooded with people after the road was closed to stop them being in enclosed spaces.

The Rock’s authorities told the association the action to close restaurants early was necessary to prevent further lockdown.

“It is necessary to stop some of the socialising we have seen which

has been contrary to the public health advice and the failure of some catering establishments or their patrons to keep to rules,” said the Gibraltar Government.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo noted that Gibraltar could stand to lose its air link with London if cases continued to rise.