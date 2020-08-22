TWO people have been killed in a head on collision involving a car and motorbike in Mallorca.

A man and a woman, aged 42 and 44, lost their lives yesterday evening as they were travelling on a motorbike down the MA-19 in Santanyi.

According to the 061 emergency services, the motorcycle crashed head on into a car that was driving down the opposite side of the highway.

The impact was so severe that the female passenger was thrown almost forty metres down the road.

Paramedics confirmed the couple’s death upon arrival, describing both fatalities as ‘instant.’

The driver of the car was left without serious injury but was taken to hospital after suffering from a panic attack.

AFTERMATH: Both vehicles suffered tremendous damage

Images of the accident’s aftermath shows the tremendous damage caused to both vehicles as a result of the collision.

The motorbike can be seen on the floor in pieces while the car’s front end is completely caved in.

The MA-19 remains closed yesterday as the Civil Traffic Guard collect crucial evidence to piece together how the crash occurred.

It comes just days after a man, 20, died after plummeting 15 metres down a ravine in Estellencs.

The young motorist had lost control of his motorcycle just moments before he fell off his bike.

Spain has been plagued by serious car crashes in recent weeks.

Last week, two tourists died after being involved in a head-on collision on a major blackspot road on the Costa Blanca.

The N-332 in El Campello was blocked for four hours following the accident involving a motorhome and a car.

A joyrider also escaped death after ploughing his friend’s €265,000 Lamborghini into a electricity substation in the south-western Andalucian town of Huelva.