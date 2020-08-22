THE Junta has an established penalty regime for non-compliance with COVID-19 health regulations.

The sanctioning regime ranges from €100 euros for minor infringements, up to €600,000 for ‘very serious.’

READ MORE:

Failure to comply with COVID-19 health measures in Andalucia can be expensive.

The list of fines are as follows:

Minor infringements (€100 to €3,000)

Not wearing a mask: €100.

Wearing the mask incorrectly: €100.

Offences where authorities consider 15 people have been put at risk: €100 to €3,000.

Non-compliance with the capacity limits or the maximum number of people permitted in establishments where authorities consider up to 15 people have been put at risk.

Failure to comply with the general or specific hygiene, prevention and control measures established for each type of establishment or activity, whether in public or private spaces, which produces a slight risk or damage to the health of the population.

The failure of establishments to inform customers about the opening hours, the capacity of the premises, the social distance and the mandatory use of masks, where appropriate, as measures to prevent COVID-19.

Non-compliance with the interpersonal safety distance between non-cohabitants, in public or private places.

Serious infringements (€3,000 to €60,000)

Offences where authorities consider between 15 and 100 people have been put at risk.

Failure to comply with the duty of home isolation agreed by the health authority or, where appropriate, the confinement decreed, for those individuals who have tested positive to COVID-19

Resistance in collaboration with competent authorities.

Resistance to or obstruction of the provision of information to the competent authorities or their agents, as well as the provision of inaccurate information or failure to carry out or comply with health requirements.

Failure to report cases of suspected or diagnosed disease.

Failure to comply with the general or specific hygiene and prevention measures established for any type of establishment or activity, in public or private spaces, that does not constitute a minor or very serious infringement

Non-compliance with capacity limits or the maximum number of people allowed in establishments where authorities consider up to 100 people have been put at risk

Very serious infringements (€60,000 to €600,000)