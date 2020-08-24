THE Government of the Balearic Islands has warned that they will enforce more restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking at a press conference today, the spokesman for the region’s infectious diseases’ committee, Javier Arranz, confirmed that the Balearics had entered ‘a second wave of coronavirus.’

Although not specifying what these new measures would be, Arranz said that the ‘government is currently evaluating ways to control the virus’ after seeing a spike in cases in recent weeks.

“Some of the measures that could be adopted are similar to those of Catalonia, although nothing has yet been decided,” said Arranz.

He went on to say that measures being discussed would be an ‘extension of those already in place,’ and will likely include more capacity restrictions enforced in the de-escalation phases.

Stricter rules for clients sitting on restaurants’ terraces may also come into play.

The number of those allowed at a social gathering may also be reduced, as seen in Murcia which today lowered the number to six.

It comes as the Balearics had a ‘particularly alarming weekend,’ according to Arranz.

A total of 60 people were admitted to hospital with coronavirus, 10 of which are now in the ICU.

This brings the number of active cases to just under 2,000, with hospitalisations standing at 252, where 33 patients are in intensive care.

Arranz did stress that the ‘situation is not like March,’ where more people were being treated in hospital.

However, he said that there has been an increase in testing and for this reason it is now ‘possible to speak of a second wave.’