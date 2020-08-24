POLICIA NACIONAL busted a drugs gang in Murcia that had held captive 10 victims of sexual exploitation.

A video has disturbing images of where they were incarcerated, with chains, whips and other bondage paraphernalia.

Eight people were arrested as alleged perpetrators of crimes related to prostitution, drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

Investigations into human trafficking earlier this month revealed a property in the Aljucer district of Murcia, where all manner of exploitation was carried out.

ARRESTED: One of the perpetrators is taken away

Both sex and drugs was offered at the premises and in the surrounding areas, with ‘tariffs’ posted on the walls.

Cocaine, hashish and marihuana was found in pre-prepared packets ready for sale.

Those arrested are believed to be the owner of the premises, his wife, two female ‘managers’ and four male collaborators.

The investigation is still open and further arrests are not ruled out