A FUGITIVE wanted over an execution-style killing in Montenegro has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Barcelona.

The man was the subject of an International Arrest Warrant and was traced to a hotel in the Catalan capital.

He was arrested on August 22 over the shooting of a man who was in his car.

FOUR YEAR MANHUNT: Alleged murderer arrested

The suspect used a false name and stayed in numerous Barcelona area hotels to escape detection.

The arrest warrant dates back to May 2016 over the killing in Dobrota in Montenegro.

It’s alleged that the man and an accomplice shot the victim several times as he sat in his car.

They then fled the scene after what police described as an ‘execution’.

The arrested fugitive was a bodyguard to the leader of a criminal group known as Skaljari, and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

The Montenegrin police have recently launched a major operation against the numerous criminal gangs in the country.

Investigations have uncovered a large network of powerful cartels and groups that play a central role in organised crime within the Balkan region of Europe.

The gang activity centres around smuggling, arms trafficking, protection rackets and illegal gambling.