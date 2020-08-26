AWARD winning actor Johnny Depp has been confirmed to appear at the Fiesta! Film Festival in Palma de Mallorca.

In the fifth edition of the Italian film festival, Depp will present one of his latest films – Waiting for the Barbarians.

Directed by Colombian filmmaker Ciro Guerra and shot entirely in English, the film is based on the novel of the same name by J. M. Coetzee and stars Depp alongside Mark Rylance, Robert Pattinson, Gana Bayarsaikhan and Greta Scacchi.

The festival serves to promote Italian filmmaking, this year forging ties with those working within the industry in Spain and will this year take place between October 14 and 17.

Depp, best known for his performances in Eduardo Scissorhands and the Pirates of the Caribbean, will head to Mallorca’s capital after he finishes up filming his new film in France.

The Hollywood great has faced legal woes in recent years, first being in the tumultuous break-up with his ex-wife Amber Heard who accused Depp of verbal and physical abuse.

Heard had alleged that Depp deliberately threw his phone at her, bruising her face, however police subsequently found no evidence to support this claim.

More recently, Depp launched legal action against The Sun in relation to an article that described him as a ‘wife-beater.’

Suing the newspaper’s publisher and editor for libel, the actor said the allegation was ‘completely untrue,’ ‘one-sided’ and ‘not researched at all.’