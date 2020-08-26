THE VALENCIAN COMMUNITY reported an unwelcome record last night(August 25) with 772 new COVID-19 cases in the biggest single day for new infections during the pandemic.

The figures are almost double the 393 cases confirmed 24 hours earlier and overhauls March 29 when 750 cases were reported.

Regional Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, attributed part of the rise to increased PCR tests;

“The figures reflect the efficiency of our health system in the early detection and tracing of everybody that may have been in contact with someone who has contracted the coronavirus.”

The bulk of the new cases are in Valencia Province with a figure of 469 with 209 new infections in Alicante Province.

Barcelo revealed that there were 25 new outbreaks with some of the most serious being on the Costa Blanca.

21 coronavirus cases were reported around Pilar de la Horadada related to leisure activities, in other words via socialisation at bars and clubs.

A similar reason was given for 9 new cases in Torrevieja and 8 in the Ontinyent area, with 5 in Benidorm.

Four people have died from COVID-19 in the Valencian Community since the previous set of figures was published on Monday.

9,000 new cases have been reported in the region since the State of Alarm ended on June 21, with 7,264 of those reported in August.