SAFE surfing has been given a boost on the southern Costa Blanca with a specially designated area.

Cala Cerrada on the Orihuela Costa has been given the special classification by the local council, after talks with local surfers about what they wanted.

The authority’s beaches department has now put up some new signs which promote safe surfing at Cala Cerrada.

SURF’S UP: Ramón López and colleagues show off the new signs

Orihuela’s beaches councillor, Ramón López, said: “Information boards in the area give details to surfers as to when they can enjoy the sea, while guaranteeing the safety of swimmers.”

With Cala Cerrada being very popular with bathers, surfing is limited during the high season (June 15 to September 15) to before 10.00am and after 8.00pm.

For the rest of the year, surfers have a clear run subject to holding a license.

Experts say Cala Cerrada is the only beach on Orihuela Costa that provides optimal conditions and characteristics for surfing, making it a focal point for local surfers.

Ramon López added: “Orihuela can become a benchmark for surf tourism because the weather conditions mean that surfers can practice at Cala Cerrada all year long.”