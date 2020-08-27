THE Government of the Balearic Islands has revealed a new set of restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The measures, enforced in response to a noticeable increase in cases, have been confirmed today by spokesperson Pilar Costa on behalf of President Francina Armengol.

SMOKING: The first measure steps up the restriction on smoking which earlier was prohibited on the street when a distance of two metres could not be maintained.

From today, smoking is completely banned outside of the home, meaning anyone who lights up on the street, beach or on a terrace will face a €100 fine.

FACE MASKS: Face masks will be mandatory to wear inside the workplace.

BEACHES & PARKS: All beaches and parks in the Balearic Islands will be closed at night, a measure introduced in order to stop groups of young people congregating.

SOCIAL GATHERINGS: Social gatherings between family and friends are now limited to ten people.

BARS & RESTAURANTS: The capacity of both bars and restaurants has been reduced to 50%.

FUNERALS: No more than 30 people will be allowed to attend a funeral, with only 15 people permitted indoors.

CLOSURES: Brothels have been ordered to close.

All measures come into force today and will be published in the Official Bulletin (BOE).

Restrictions on mobility are also currently being evaluated and may be introduced in due course.

Earlier this week, Armengol stressed the importance of enforcing these new measures since the ‘situation has worsened’ and that ‘the virus continues to kill and be lethal’.

The President also asked citizens to ‘take responsibility,’ as they have ‘started to relax their habits against coronavirus.’

It comes as the Balearics recorded its highest number of new active cases in a single day earlier this week.

Setting a regional record, 908 people tested positive for COVID-19 – the highest number of infections confirmed since the start of the pandemic and under Spain’s state of alarm.