POLICE have found the body of a man who was shot dead in a house near Puerto Banus (Marbella).

Policia Nacional discovered the corpse after launching an investigation into reports of gunshots in the area this morning (August 28).

Police have confirmed that the man had suffered a gunshot, but no further details have been released. They have not revealed if they are looking for anyone in connection with the incident.

Earlier this month a man who had been hospitalised after being shot was released from intensive care.

The 29-year-old Spaniard had been shot in the face on August 6 during a Marbella firearm incident.

Police took him to the Costa del Sol hospital before he was transferred to the Regional Hospital in Malaga.