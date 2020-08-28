A COLD spell is set to hit Spain in the upcoming days, bringing along record-low temperatures and frost and snowfall to some northern regions.

Abnormally frigid temperatures for August will be brought down by an Atlantic anticyclone and a storm lashing through the north of France.

#NotaInformativa a partir de mañana jueves 28 se espera un marcado y generalizado descenso térmico, debido a la entrada de aire frío de componente norte por la acción conjunta del anticiclón atlántico y de una borrasca que se situará al norte de Francia https://t.co/D7gvaZfG41 pic.twitter.com/89QNr5EPri — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 27, 2020

The polar air mass will cause a drop in temperatures on Saturday of 10C to 15C less than the average for this time of the year.

The recent high temperatures will give way as of tomorrow to a climate more typical of winter than summer, with rain and even snow predicted in some territories.

The radical drop in temperatures will be mainly felt in the interior and north of the peninsula.

Heavy rain on the northern coast, the Pyrenees, Catalonia and the Balearic archipelago will accompany this sudden change in the weather.

In addition, in high areas of the Cantabrian Mountains, the Pyrenees as well as in the summits of the Iberian System, there is a chance of snow.

In the space of just a few days, Spain will go from orange alerts for intense heat as seen in parts of Andalucia, to alerts for heavy rain.

27/08 18:01 #AEMET #FMA nivel naranja por lluvias y/o temp. max para mañana en Cataluña, Canarias y Andalucía . Imagen en vigor a las 18:01 (tabla actualizada haciendo CLIC EN LA IMAGEN), o visite https://t.co/3ce1BF7jDj https://t.co/ViXmGMfGKP — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 27, 2020

Consequently, Spanish Meteorological Office, AEMET, will activate this Friday (between noon and 8pm) the orange alert for high temperatures, in the Malaga regions of the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce, which will see highs of 39C.

La Axarquia which be in yellow alert for temperatures averaging 36C.