A THREE-YEAR-OLD French boy has drowned in a swimming pool at a holiday home in Pilar de la Horadada.

It was the third pool fatality involving young children in less than a month on the southern Costa Blanca.

A four-year-old Belgian boy died in Quesada on August 5 and four days later a two-year-old toddler from France lost his life at a community pool in La Zenia.

The latest tragedy happened at around 9.00pm last night(August 27).

Paramedics spent nearly an hour trying to revive the three-year-old at Calle Madroño on the Pinar de Campoverde urbanisation.

Reports suggested that the youngster walked out of the house and fell into the pool without his family even noticing what had happened.

Authorities said that an older sibling, believed to be aged under six, spotted the boy in the pool and got him out of the water.