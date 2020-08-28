Following the news that youngsters will go back to school full-time next month, we want to hear from you!

From Andulcia to Valencia, regions across Spain have confirmed that all children will return to classrooms in the coming days for the first time in five months.

Later today the Ministry of Education will meet for the first time since June to discuss the next steps that need to be taken to ensure students can return to school safely.

While Spain’s 17 autonomous regions have a great deal of devolved power over education, the government has issued guidelines which will be adapted area by area, depending on the situation.

The recommendations include ensuring that asks will be compulsory for over-sixes on school transport, and recommended while moving through the school building

Children in the same bubble will be allowed to be in close contact with each other without masks

The exception will be if children are being taught in bubbles or if a 1.5m distance can be maintained.

Schools will be asked to prioritise outdoor activities and stagger start, finish and break times and facilities will need cleaning at least once a day, with the toilets cleaned three times.

