AN earthquake off the coast of Alicante was felt across several towns last night.

The 3.6 magnitude quake struck at around 9:33pm, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

The epicentre, off the coast of Cabo de Palos, was some 10km below the seabed.

EPICENTRE: Earthquake which struck Alicante’s coastline last night (CREDIT: IGN)

Several towns in Alicante felt the earthquake, including in Alfas del Pi, Mutxamel and Sant Joan d’Alacant.

Given an intensity level of III, meaning weak, it was also lightly felt in areas such as La Perleta, Los Luceros and Muchavista beach in the Elx district.

According to witnesses it was noticed with an even lower intensity in Benajuzar, Palop, Alcoy, Altea, Orihuela, Denia, Novelda, Santa Pola, Guardamar del Segura and even as far as La Manga in Cartagena.

The 112 emergency service received a call from residents concerned by the rumbles.

However no damage was caused.