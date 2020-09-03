ESTEPONA is set to receive a new basketball court and futsbal pitch, it has been announced.

It comes after the town hall reached an agreement with two local companies, Rock Found and Multiservicios Pazos, to build the new sports facilities.

The new attractions will be constructed in the La Cala area next to the dog park and will cost the local government €73,515.

The new additions are part of €2 million project launched by the Costa del Sol town to help reactivate the local economy.

Works underway for new futsbal and basketball site in Estepona (CREDIT: Ayto. Estepona)

The idea is to hire local companies to carry out works which improve the town and its facilities and thus improve its economic outlook.

The €2 million set aside is expected to fund more than 40 projects, most of which will be on the outskirts of the tourist hotspot.

A similar project was launched following the financial crisis of 2008, which gutted Spain’s economy.

Mayor Jose Urbano said: “The initiative successfully managed in the previous economic crisis to reactivate local employment and help local companies in difficult times, in turn bringing direct and indirect employment.”

It comes after the successful ‘Garden of the Costa del Sol’ project launched in 2012 saw more than 50 works or projects awarded to local companies.

The plan brought jobs and investment while putting Estepona on the map as a flower-filled and picturesque must-visit, with a record-breaking number of plants potted.

A total of more than €80 million worth of projects is expected to be announced for Estepona this year alone.