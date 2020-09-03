A PLAGUE of rats in a Mar Menor community has led to angry residents demanding action from the council.

Complaints have poured in from the Torre del Rame area of Los Alcazares amidst claims that the rodent invasion has been caused by public land not being disinfected.

Residents say that rats are being fished out of domestic swimming pools in addition to leaving droppings in houses.

Disinfection issues were rebuffed by Los Alcazares mayor, Mario Perez.

“Municipal land have been clean for months and private areas are also getting the same treatment in addition to rat traps that have been in place for some time,” said Perez.

“It’s inevitable that if you live on an urbanisation next to farmland which is being worked on, that rats and mice will appear”, the mayor added.