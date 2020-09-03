TO celebrate the biggest relaunch in the Olive Press website’s history we are giving readers a chance to win prizes in our 3-2-1 competition.

Top prize for one lucky reader

A gourmet two-night stay and gourmet dinner in a luxurious villa on the Costa del Sol.

Second place

A free 12-month subscription to the new premium site features

Third place

Will scoop a six month subscription to the new premium site features

Our first place winner will get to stay in the stunning La Perla De Torrenueva villa, which comes complete with its own private pool located between Marbella and Mijas.

Set in an enclosed complex of eight villas surrounded by lush gardens, the villa has spectacular views over the Mediterranean, towards Gibraltar and the Rif Mountains of Morocco.

The lucky winner will also get to enjoy a private three-course dinner cooked by French chef Joffrey Charles, who is well known on the coast.

La Perla villa complex (www.laperladetorrenueva.com) manages three exclusive four bedroom villas, a cottage, an apartment and an ensuite bedroom and would be ideal for corporate groups and seminars.

