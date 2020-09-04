A SCHOOL in Andalucia has been forced to close after one of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The municipal nursery of Benacazon in Sevilla shut its doors today after the principal received a positive coronavirus diagnosis.

All staff had been tested just days before the school reopened and all had tested negative.

The tests were a rapid diagnostic test and not the more reliable PCR.

The director of the school will undergo a second PCR test to confirm his positive result.

All 60 children have been placed in isolation before it is decided whether or not they will also have to undergo a PCR test.

It comes as Pedro Sanchez has told the autonomous communities today that they will need permission from Madrid if they decide they want to shut down schools.