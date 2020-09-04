A SCHOOL in Andalucia has been forced to close after one of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The municipal nursery of Benacazon in Sevilla shut its doors today after the principal received a positive coronavirus diagnosis.

All staff had been tested just days before the school reopened and all had tested negative.

The tests were a rapid diagnostic test and not the more reliable PCR.

The director of the school will undergo a second PCR test to confirm his positive result.

All 60 children have been placed in isolation before it is decided whether or not they will also have to undergo a PCR test.

It comes as Pedro Sanchez has told the autonomous communities today that they will need permission from Madrid if they decide they want to shut down schools.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.