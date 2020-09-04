AN expat couple have been left out of pocket to the tune of thousands after a flight from the Dominican Republic was cancelled just a few days after being booked.

Michael Broad, 74, and his partner, had been stranded for four months in the Caribbean nation due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Although the British couple made the most of an idyllic few months in the Punta Cana sunshine, a destination where they have spent many of their winters, they had longed to return to Spain – their home for almost 35 years.

IDYLLIC: There could be worst places to spend lockdown that the Dominican

So he breathed a sigh of relief when restrictions were lifted and on June 25 the Air Europa flight was booked for a grand total of €952.28, scheduled to depart in mid July to Palma via Madrid.

However, just a few days later, Michael’s son called to say that their trip had been cancelled.

He had found out when checking his parents’ booking online and he claims there was no notification by email.

This flashed warning signs to Michael, who questioned if Air Europa had already made the decision to cancel the flight when they took his money.

He immediately requested a refund and rebooked on another airline for which he had to pay thousands more, in addition to spending a fortune on transatlantic phone calls.

Now after more than nine weeks, the Brit has still not received a refund despite making hundreds of calls to the airline’s customer services only to be told a refund could take six months.

Speaking to the Olive Press, Michael stressed that he does understand that we are living in exceptional times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However with all that being said, I do believe that it is totally unacceptable that they should hold onto my money for so long,” said Michael.

Not only is it a lot of money for the couple to be out of pocket for so long, but he is also worried that if the airline was to go bankrupt, he could end up with nothing.

“I will never fly with Air Europa,” Broad added.

Are you still waiting for an airline refund following a COVID-19 cancellation? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es