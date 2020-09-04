

LOCALS protesting against coronavirus restrictions without a mask found themselves landed with €100 fines in Mallorca.

Dozens of demonstrators were sanctioned for taking part in the Palma demo against Spain’s stringent COVID regulations.

DEFIANT: A mother was handed a fine in front of her young daughter

They were protesting the wearing of facemasks in the street and the closure of nightclubs, insisting it violated their rights.

Police could be seen scanning the crowd for anymore that was not wearing the personal protective gear.

Those that flouted the rule were swiftly handed a €100 fine.

PRICEY: Dozens were slapped with the €100 penalty

Organisers had declared the protest, one which was repeated across the world from London to Germany, as a ‘day of freedom’ from months of ‘unjust control over the population.’

MUZZLE: Face masks were widely criticised by those in attendance

Those in attendance held up banners featuring slogans such as ‘COVID-19, false alarm’ or ‘We are all wearing a muzzle.’

UNFAIR: Protesters deemed the stringent restrictions as a way to control the population

While the mood was relatively peaceful, a lack of social distancing was evident – a measure recommended by the government to halt the spread of the virus.

The Balearics have been less affected by the pandemic compared to other regions in Spain, but the number of infections is still steadily rising.

With now close to 3,000 active cases, last week the Balearics recorded more than 900 new cases in a single day.

Photography by Allan Binderup.