THE Business Improvement District (BID) will be paid by both shops and the Gibraltar Government on a pound-for-pound basis.

Both the Chamber of Commerce and Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses have given the plans their support.

The Minister for Business has given his backing at the official launch of the Business Plan for the Main Street Business Improvement District (BID).

“The BID is an exciting project which will encourage local businesses to enhance their trading services and improve the general product for

customers,” said the Gibraltar Government.

The new plans could be a welcome boost to local businesses struggling with both an unwanted Brexit and a movement restricting pandemic.

“Coming from Main Street myself, I am very excited to be the Minister leading on this magnificent project,” said Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani.

“I would like to reassure everyone that the Government fully supports the Main Street BID, especially during these tough times.

“It was this Government that introduced the BEAT COVID measures, reduced rates and life saving measures for businesses.

“We are very proud of that and we will continue to support businesses, who, at the end of the day are the backbone of our economy.”