THE second round of post-Brexit talks have been described as ‘positive’ by the Chief Minister of Gibraltar who led the delegation.

The meetings on Gibraltar’s Future Relationship with the European Union took place in Madrid yesterday.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, Attorney General Michael Llamas and the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels Daniel D’Amato were all present.

The meeting was hosted by the Government of Spain and included the Government of the United Kingdom.

“The discussion focussed on those areas of the UK-EU future relationship that are relevant to Gibraltar.

They included the mobility of persons in the region and continued access to provide cross-border services.

The UK, Spain and Gibraltar have agreed to meet again in the coming weeks and to work positively for the benefit of citizens on all sides.

“This second round of meetings has been positive,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“On my return to Gibraltar I will brief Cabinet colleagues, the Leader of The Opposition and Ms Hassan Nahon on the matters discussed and the areas of potential agreement and obvious disagreement.”

After the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016, regional mayors have declared their support for a free-flowing frontier.

However, Gibraltar has vowed not to shift on any power-sharing agreement with Spain that has offered co-sovereignty to allow the Rock back into the EU.