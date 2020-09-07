THERE have been nine deaths and 661 cases of COVID-19 detected in Andalucia in the past 24 hours.

According to the Junta, the daily death count is the highest since the beginning of August.

However the increase in cases is down from the 680 recorded on Sunday and a big drop from the more than 1,000 seen on three consecutive days last week.

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. ? pic.twitter.com/b1XFLzva7q — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) September 7, 2020

Sevilla province has registered the most cases on Monday with 131, followed closely by Malaga on 126.

Almeria registered 125, Cadiz 98, Granada 71, Cordoba 54, Jaen 49 and Huelva seven.

Some 147 people recovered from the virus in the southernmost region between Sunday and Monday.

In the past seven days Andalucia has seen 4,728 cases detected by PCR, 344 hospitalisations (22 in intensive care) and 38 deaths.

It comes as Barbate in Cadiz announced it would be taking urgent measures after detecting 23 cases last week.

The town famed for its world-class tuna banned markets and cultural events and shut down playgrounds while also asking permission from Madrid to delay the re-opening of schools.