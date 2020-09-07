A COSTA BLANCA nursing home has been taken over by the regional health authority after one person died from COVID-19 and 54 residents tested positive for it.

Valencian officials have assumed the management of the Casaverde de La Torre centre in Pilar de la Horadada with 15 workers also going into quarantine after getting positive test results.

The Informacion newspaper has reported that the deceased resident was an 87-year-old woman who had pre-existing health issues.

All of La Torre’s residents are isolated in their rooms as more PCR test results are awaited for them and centre workers.

Emergency laws passed earlier this year allow regional public health authorities to take over the running of homes if they feel it is necessary.

Casaverde also run residential homes on the southern Costa Blanca in Almoradi, Catral and Guardamar as well as two specialist rehabilitation centres.