ST John Ambulance will take COVID-19 active cases without symptoms from one place to another in the future.

The news comes as active cases rose to 25 today from the 40,000 tests done so far on the Rock.

This Memorandum of Understanding with the St John Association makes official something which has been happening for a while.

It will see asymptomatic infected persons transported to and from self-isolation for tests and check-ups.

All the more serious cases will be transported by the Gibraltar Ambulance Service.

The St John ambulance service will use full PPE in the transportation of patients.

Its staff have received training and equipped an ambulance specially for the task, cleaning it thoroughly after every trip.

SCREENED: St John Ambulance will now carry some COVID-19 patients

During the pandemic the St John service have helped out the elderly and vulnerable in their special exercise times.

From Monday they got permission to exercise in Eastern Beach, Camp Bay and Commonwealth Park with the end of the bathing season.

St John Ambulance Service have been giving first aid and bringing meals to these locations.

“This Memorandum of Understanding formalises the existing agreement with the St John’s Ambulance Gibraltar,” Samantha Sacramento, Minister for Civil Contingencies said.

“We are fortunate to have this dedication and are very grateful for the role they have played throughout the pandemic.”

St John Association Chairman Franco Cassar added: “We are always looking to help out the authorities wherever possible.

“We bring to bear our expertise in supporting the community of Gibraltar as best we can.”