A WHOLE class at Westside School has gone into self-isolation after one of its students caught COVID-19.

Immediately, Contact Tracing teams moved in to find out those who could have had close contact with that young person.

In close coordination with the Department of Education and school staff, 17 students and one teachers were placed in self-isolation.

Interviews are being carried out to find out if anyone else could have been in touch with the infected.

Anyone else who thinks this could be the case has been instructed to self-isolate and call 111, especially if they have symptoms.

Close contact has been defined as being near someone for more than 15 minutes.

There are now 25 active cases of COVID-19 on the Rock after a total of nearly 42,000 tests.

This is the second recorded outbreak since school began with St Bernard’s Lower Primary getting an infected case last week.

A government plan for this situation was put into action and these measures taken that allowed the school to continue open.

If parents or students have any other specific questions or concerns they can contact Westside school via email.