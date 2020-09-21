THE community spirit is keeping Gibraltar alive at one of the most challenging times in the British territory’s recent history.

In a recent presentation, Ocean Village handed over sanitisers to the Gibraltar airport to support its frontline staff.

The group, which owns and operates one of the largest residential and leisure areas on the Rock, also donated a new dispenser stand for the arrivals area of the airport.

The move has been welcomed by the airport, which has put into place strict protocols since the lockdown ended.

“We are delighted to be able to donate our hand sanitizers to Gibraltar Airport to help keep travellers safe,” said Emilia Hazell-Smith of Ocean Village.

“We have donated over 30,000 hand sanitizers throughout Gibraltar since we started distribution at the beginning of August.”

Gibraltar airport has seen a drop of flights and traveller numbers after flights restarted in June.

Terence Lopez, CEO of Gibraltar Airport, said: “Despite the reduction in passenger figures this year, we are concerned for the health and well-being of all our passengers and staff.

“We look forward to Gibraltar’s safe and profitable return to normality.”

Gibraltar airport remains one of the few Mediterranean locations where English people can go and not have to face a two-week quarantine when they return.

Only Wales is forcing Gibraltarian travellers to carry out the quarantine requirement while Scotland and England still allow free travel.

The Chief Minister of Gibraltar recently asked the First Minister of Wales to reconsider these rules over arriving university students.

During the lockdown around 1,000 volunteers pulled together to help the elderly and vulnerable have a normal life.