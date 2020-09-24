A STRING of racist comments against Member of Parliament Marlene Hassan Nahon has been rebuked by the Chief Minister.

Fabian Picardo said he would even refer these social media comments to the police for further action.

The racial slur against Hassan Nahon came on the back of a false claim she had double citizenship with Israel.

“Challenging and robust political debate about ideas and policies is what makes our nation such a rich, diverse and respectful democracy,” said Picardo.

“We must all denounce those of a small minority who fail themselves and all of us by making racist and anti-Semitic statements about a Member of our Parliament based on her religion.

“This is in addition to insults also apparently made about her relating to her ethnicity and which she has rightly countered.”

The Chief Minister admitted there were disagreements with Together Gibraltar, but insisted this was never a personal attack.

“My Government and I disagree with Marlene on many things and agree on many others,” he continued.

“But our debate is about our differing policies and ideas on how we each think we can improve Gibraltar for all Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar.

“We have had to read similar comments recently insulting the Minister for Transport, Business and the Port arising from his ethnicity.”

The rise of racism as a tool for oppression was not something that the GSLP/Liberal Government thought existed on the Rock.

“For some to make racist and anti-Semitic remarks as part of supposed political debate is just alien to the Gibraltar I know and love.

“People who say these things do so because they have lost the argument and can only attack a person’s religion or ethnicity when they have no arguments left.

“Gibraltar is let down by such people who do not have the first understanding of democracy, respect and debate.

“I will be saying more about this in Parliament tomorrow, when I will call for solidarity of all members with Ms Hassan Nahon in respect of these grave racist and anti-Semitic insults.

“As Leader of the House, I will also be referring these comments – and those making them – to the Commissioner of Police.”

Marlene Hassan Nahon is the leader of the Together Gibraltar party she founded in 2018.

She was the most voted MP outside the Government candidates at the 2019 General Election.