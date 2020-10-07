THE general public must work with the contact tracing department ‘in a supreme effort’ to overcome COVID-19.

The latest message from Platinum Command comes as the number of active cases remained at 68, one who is in the COVID-19 ward.

More than 50,000 tests have been done so far, which is ‘one of the best records in the world’, according to the government.

“It is clear that the fight against COVID-19 is one that must involve the whole of Gibraltar working as one and united in a supreme effort to defeat the virus,” said the government.

“One of the most important weapons that Gibraltar has deployed in this battle is an aggressive testing and contact tracing campaign.”

The meeting of Platinum Command today included the views of the Director of Public Health Dr Sohail Bhatti.

Despite its critics, the authorities still believe that contact tracing is one of the best methods in the world to fight COVID-19.

“When people are asked to self-isolate, it is because it is essential to keep the virus away from others,” said the Gibraltar Government.

“This means that it is imperative that confirmed cases of COVID-19 supply truthful and accurate details of their close contacts.”

It revealed that contact tracing, face-mask usage and testing were ‘designed to prevent’ a second lockdown.

The only way to ensure this would not happen was if ‘Gibraltar pulls together in the same direction’, the government added.

Georgian contact

The Georgian ambassador to the UK recently visited Gibraltar to talk about business opportunities.

Sofia Katsarava met both Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Minister for Tourism Vijay Daryanani.

“It was an absolute pleasure to meet Ambassador Katsarava,” Daryanani said.

“It gave us the opportunity to discuss many different issues and look at similarities that may exist between Georgia and Gibraltar.”

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo, said: “I was delighted to welcome Ambassador Katsarava to Gibraltar.

“I look forward to continuing and developing this positive relationship in the future.’