SIX members of a suspected tobacco smuggling ring based in San Roque will now face trial after being caught red-handed by the Guardia Civil.

A car, a quad, four boats, two kilos of weed and 33,000 cartons of tobacco were seized in the raid.

The cigarettes were smuggled out of Gibraltar before being distributed around Andalusia.

The investigation was started after the ‘powerful’ criminal organisation were spotted smuggling tobacco.

Agents continued to track the movements of the gang and it led them to the warehouses where the cigarettes were stored.

A number of top policing units based in Algeciras were involved in the SASAE operation which apprehended the gang including the USECIC.

The arrested six, all Spaniards, will all be tried in due time.

The arrests follow a busy summer of arrests for the Guardia Civil when some high profile drug clans were stopped in their tracks.