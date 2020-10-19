CROSS-frontier workers could be in for the hardest time if the UK stops talks with the EU as reported recently.

Last week’s meeting of the European Council has all but condemned a deal with the EU following the Brexit referendum of 2016.

Although UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has still left the door open for the EU to come to London, experts believe chances are slimmer than ever.

The situation effectively forces Gibraltar to making itself more than an island than it has been since the frontier re-opened.

As one of the EU’s southern frontiers wet stamping would be necessary, which would inevitably lead to much longer queues at the land border.

Until now EU recognised ID cards have only needed to be flashed at frontier checkpoints.

The Government cabinet is currently meeting to discuss the options available.

Around 15,000 people cross the frontier everyday, including top gaming executives and Spanish hospitality workers.

In a technical notice published today, the Government revealed local drivers would need an international driving permit (IDP) in Spain.

If people are driving to Spain they would need a 1949 IDP and if they want to go to Portugal they could also require a 1968 IDP.

All cars would have to be decked with a GBZ sticker too, apart from the ones on the numberplates.

These two will soon be available from the Gibraltar MOT centre at Eastern Beach.