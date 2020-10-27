MASK-wearing in the town centre will become law under the latest restrictions enforced by the Gibraltar Government.

The move comes after the RGP reported that just over ten percent of the population were using masks voluntarily on October 26.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said these serious measures were needed to prevent another lockdown.

There were 114 active cases on going to press with one person in the intensive care ward.

It will only be an offence not to wear a mask on Main Street, Irish Town, Town Range, Engineer’s Lane, Governor’s Street and all connecting lanes.

“I genuinely wished to avoid this but the advice we have is that these are the areas people can accumulate,” said Picardo.

It will now also be an offence to be in the area of Chatham Counterguard between 11pm and 1am on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

Cross-frontier workers will now also be tested randomly as they come through the land border.

Passengers flying to the UK will now need to be tested before they leave the Rock.

Those arriving from the UK will need to pay a small fee for a test or go into quarantine for a short time.