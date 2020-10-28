THE closure of the Andalucia’s external border will not affect Gibraltar’s cross frontier workers, it has been confirmed.

The measure announced by Junta President Juanma Moreno on Wednesday night will not impact the border crossing of essential traffic and workers between La Linea and the British overseas territory.

“Today I had a long, positive and cordial conversation with the Junta president,” said Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

He added that both he and Moreno had a common goal in bringing down coronavirus figures.

Picardo also said that he conveyed his intention to carry out increased random tests on cross-border workers.

“There is no doubt that we will maintain close contact as the situation evolves and as we hope, that all areas manage to control the number of people infected,” he said.