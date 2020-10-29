DRUG squad officers raided a local man’s home in August and found £49,000 worth of cannabis resin.

Anthony Castro, 53, of Coelho House, Naval Hospital Hill, has now been charged with being a drug dealer.

Castro will appear before Magistrates tomorrow morning to answer to the charges of possession and possession with intent to supply a class B-drug.

The offences followed a raid on his home by Drug Squad officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police on August 20.

A much larger operation on suspected drug dealers was carried out by Policia Nacional agents in Algeciras.

Over 70 officers raided six alleged selling points for cocaine and hashish in the neighbourhood of La Pinera in the Gibraltar Campo.

The investigation carried by the authorities over the last three months claimed a criminal organisation ran a ‘drug supermarket’.

It was well organised with its own boss and distributors who would provide the drugs according to the demand.

The drugs ring had its own watchers, a security door and ways of getting rid of the illegal substances at the various addresses.

A total of 15 people were arrested in the operation, three which have now been jailed until their trial.

Ten grams of hashish, 60g of cocaine base and €15,000 in cash were seized during the raids.

.